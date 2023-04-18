Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.
  • Reyes has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
