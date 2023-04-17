Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .343 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.397) and total hits (14) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 38th in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send deGrom (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second.
