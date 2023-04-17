Nicky Lopez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while hitting .219.

In six of 14 games this year, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings