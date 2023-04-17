After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton is batting .053 with .
  • Once in nine games this year, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this season.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among pitchers who qualify.
