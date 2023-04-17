MJ Melendez -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .170 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In six of 14 games this year (42.9%) Melendez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.