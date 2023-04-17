On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .233.
  • Isbel is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in nine games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among pitchers who qualify.
