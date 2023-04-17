Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .231 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- In six of 12 games this year (50.0%) Olivares has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending deGrom (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
