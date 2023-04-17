The Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller, who went -for- last time in action, battle Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games last year.
  • He did not homer last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last year.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • deGrom (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 22nd in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6).
