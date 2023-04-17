On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second.
