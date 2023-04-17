Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second.
