Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 13 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
  • In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Pasquantino has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
