Royals vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy head into the final of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-160
|+135
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Royals have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline). In five consecutive games, Kansas City and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.6 runs.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 15 games with a total.
- The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-8
|3-3
|2-6
|2-5
|3-9
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.