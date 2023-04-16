Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes five players listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this contest on the heels of a 109-95 victory against the Kings on Sunday. In the Nuggets' win, Bruce Brown led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.5 11.8 9.8 Jeff Green PF Questionable Face 7.8 2.6 1.2 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Thumb 20 3.9 6.2 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Shoulder 16.3 6.6 3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Questionable Illness 10.8 2.8 2.4

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 109.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 224.5

