After batting .217 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, a triple and five walks while batting .200.

Lopez has picked up a hit in five games this season (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

In three games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings