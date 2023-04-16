The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .231.
  • Isbel is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 11 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Wright (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
