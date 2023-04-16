The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 118-114 loss to the Jazz (his last action) Murray produced 20 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20 20 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.2 PRA 32.5 30.1 31.1 PR -- 23.9 23.9 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 25 per game.

The Timberwolves allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

