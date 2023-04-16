Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .188.
  • In four of 11 games this year (36.4%), Reyes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Wright (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
