The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .257.

Olivares has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

