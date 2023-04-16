The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .257.
  • Olivares has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
