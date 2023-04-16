Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 109-95 win over the Kings, Brown put up 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 15.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.1 PRA -- 19 23.1 PR -- 15.6 20 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Giving up 115.8 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 10th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 22 9 0 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 28 16 2 7 1 0 1 1/18/2023 33 16 5 4 1 0 0 1/2/2023 22 8 4 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.