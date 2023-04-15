Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (10-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-0) to the mound, while Kris Bubic (0-1) will take the ball for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 3-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (47 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

