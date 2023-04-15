Jimmy Walker currently leads the way (-12, +1200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Heritage .

Want to place a bet on the RBC Heritage? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +360

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 5 2 15th
Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd

Click here to bet on Scheffler at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xander Schauffele

  • Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -4 5 1 11th
Round 2 66 -5 6 3 9th

Click here to bet on Schauffele with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

  • Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -2 5 3 29th
Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd

Want to place a bet on Cantlay in the RBC Heritage? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -7 7 0 2nd
Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th

Think Hovland can win the RBC Heritage? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jimmy Walker

  • Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-12)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Walker Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd
Round 2 65 -6 7 1 2nd

Click here to bet on Walker at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Justin Rose 2nd (-9) +1200
Jordan Spieth 10th (-7) +1400
Tommy Fleetwood 5th (-8) +1600
Jon Rahm 18th (-6) +1600
Rickie Fowler 10th (-7) +3000
Aaron Rai 5th (-8) +3300
Matthew Fitzpatrick 18th (-6) +3300
Matt Kuchar 10th (-7) +3300
Justin Thomas 23rd (-5) +5000
Taylor Moore 10th (-7) +6000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.