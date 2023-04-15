MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .196.
- In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
