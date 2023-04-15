After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .091 with three walks.

Twice in nine games this season, Bradley has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Bradley has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings