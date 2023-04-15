On Saturday, Hunter Dozier (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .125 with a home run and a walk.
  • Dozier has a base hit in four of 10 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves will send Elder (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
