The RBC Heritage is entering the final round, and Hayden Buckley is currently in ninth with a score of -10.

Looking to bet on Hayden Buckley at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished below par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Buckley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -8 272 0 17 2 4 $2.3M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Buckley finished ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 43 yards shorter than the average course Buckley has played in the past year (7,256).

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Buckley shot better than 64% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Buckley recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Buckley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.0).

Buckley's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

In that last competition, Buckley's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Buckley finished the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Buckley outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Buckley's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.