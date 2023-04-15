After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .265 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Olivares has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings