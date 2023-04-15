Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream:
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics are putting up 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- The Hawks are 18th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
