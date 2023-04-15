Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Braves.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.423) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), with multiple hits five times (35.7%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
