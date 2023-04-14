Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- hitting .355 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 12 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will look to Morton (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
