Vinnie Pasquantino -- hitting .355 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 12 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings