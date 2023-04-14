When the (9-4) go head to head against the (4-9) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET, Charlie Morton will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 7).

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-130). A 9-run total has been set for this matchup.

Royals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (1-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Royals and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+110), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 6-2 (75%).

Atlanta has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won four of 13 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Franmil Reyes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.