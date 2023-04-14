The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Braves have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+110). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline. Kansas City's last three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.5.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-6 3-3 2-5 2-4 3-7 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.