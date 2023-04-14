Royals vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
The Braves have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+110). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).
Royals vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-130
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Royals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline. Kansas City's last three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.5.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-6
|3-3
|2-5
|2-4
|3-7
|1-2
