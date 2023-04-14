Nicky Lopez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .208 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Lopez has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves will look to Morton (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.