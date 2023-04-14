On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .229 with a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Morton (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
