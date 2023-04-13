The Nashville Predators (41-31-8) host the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX. The Predators have won three in a row at home.

The Wild have gone 5-3-2 in their past 10 contests, totaling 31 goals while giving up 26 in that period. On 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (16.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Predators 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-150)

Predators (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 12-10-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 46-25-10.

Minnesota has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Wild registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).

The Wild have scored three or more goals 47 times, earning 74 points from those matchups (34-7-6).

This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in 35 games has a record of 22-11-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Wild finished 23-10-5 in those contests (51 points).

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 28th 2.7 Goals Scored 2.91 24th 12th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.65 4th 23rd 29.6 Shots 31 18th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 26th 17.8% Power Play % 21.5% 14th 11th 82% Penalty Kill % 81.8% 12th

Wild vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

