Vinnie Pasquantino -- 3-for-4 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 11 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino has had a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings