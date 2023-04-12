The Dallas Stars (45-21-14, riding a four-game winning streak) visit the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) at Enterprise Center. The contest on Wednesday, April 12 starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Blues' offense has totaled 41 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 38 goals. They have registered 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (11.1%). They are 6-3-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Wednesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 10-7-17 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 37-36-7.

St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blues have scored more than two goals in 48 games, earning 71 points from those contests.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 52 games, going 26-21-5 to record 57 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 6th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 14th 31.8 Shots 28.7 27th 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.2% 23rd 3rd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 72.9% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.