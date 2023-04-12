MJ Melendez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .162.
  • This year, Melendez has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.40).
  • The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
