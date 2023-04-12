MJ Melendez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .162.

This year, Melendez has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

