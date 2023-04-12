The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .174 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.40).
  • The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
