The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .231.
  • Olivares has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
