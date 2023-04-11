Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (6-4) taking on the Kansas City Royals (3-8) at 8:05 PM ET on April 11. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Rangers, who are favored by our model.

The Texas Rangers will give the ball to Jacob deGrom (1-0, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-2, 4.91 ERA).

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (29 total, 2.6 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Royals Schedule