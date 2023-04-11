On Tuesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .100 with three walks.
  • Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Bradley has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending deGrom (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
