After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .138 with a home run and a walk.
  • In four of nine games this year, Dozier got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • deGrom (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
