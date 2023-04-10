The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will meet on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Salvador Perez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 10 home runs.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .321 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 27 (2.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .255 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the eighth-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.337 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Zack Greinke will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants L 3-1 Away Kris Bubic - 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Dylan Dodd 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Bryce Elder

