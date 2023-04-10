Matt Duffy -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

  • Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 49.4% of his 77 games last season, Duffy had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in 14.3% of his 77 games last year, with more than one run in 3.9% of those games (three).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 32
.286 AVG .211
.346 OBP .265
.345 SLG .275
7 XBH 3
0 HR 2
7 RBI 9
19/9 K/BB 31/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 32
24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.