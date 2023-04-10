Matt Duffy -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 49.4% of his 77 games last season, Duffy had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in 14.3% of his 77 games last year, with more than one run in 3.9% of those games (three).

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 32 .286 AVG .211 .346 OBP .265 .345 SLG .275 7 XBH 3 0 HR 2 7 RBI 9 19/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 32 24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

