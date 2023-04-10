Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .118 with three walks.

Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.

Bradley has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

