Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .118 with three walks.
- Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Bradley has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney (0-1) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
