Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.

Reyes has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings