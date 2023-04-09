Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
- Pasquantino has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
