When the (3-6) play the (3-5) at Oracle Park on Sunday, April 9 at 4:05 PM ET, Kris Bubic will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bubic - KC (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Royals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won one of five games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

