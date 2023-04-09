Sunday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (3-5) against the Kansas City Royals (3-6) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) to the mound, while Kris Bubic (0-1) will take the ball for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (26 total, 2.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Royals Schedule