MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .172 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
