Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)
- Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Duffy had a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two home runs.
- In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 11 of 77 games last year (14.3%), including three multi-run games (3.9%).
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.211
|.346
|OBP
|.265
|.345
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|24 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
- DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
